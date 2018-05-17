Duterte orders lifting of OFW deployment ban to Kuwait

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to lift the total ban on deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait.

“Upon recommendation of Special Envoy to Kuwait Abdullah Mama-o, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte tonight instructed Secretary Silvestre Bello to totally lift the ban on deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The Palace official said the lifting of the ban includes domestic helpers.