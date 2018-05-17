NBI-7 to conduct parallel investigation on Loot ambush
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto May 17,2018
The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) is conducting a parallel investigation on the ambush of Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot and members of his family at Barangay Maya port last Sunday, May 10.
NBI-7 Director Patricio Bernales Jr. said they are sending a team to the crime scene to conduct an investigation.
Bernales added that they are looking into several angles including, personal grudge, work-related, and politics.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.