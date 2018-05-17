NBI-7 to conduct parallel investigation on Loot ambush

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) is conducting a parallel investigation on the ambush of Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot and members of his family at Barangay Maya port last Sunday, May 10.

NBI-7 Director Patricio Bernales Jr. said they are sending a team to the crime scene to conduct an investigation.

Bernales added that they are looking into several angles including, personal grudge, work-related, and politics.