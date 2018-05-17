COMELEC urges candidates to file SOCE before June ends

The COMELEC- Central Visayas is now working double time to conclude and officially publish the list of winners for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections as they are set to prepare for the 2019 Senatorial Elections this July.

Comelec-7 regional director lawyer Veronico Petalcorin said next week, their office will publish the official list of winners of the twin polls.

He also urged candidates to file their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) as early as possible.

“We are urging them to file their SOCE because before June ends, we want to wrap up the barangay and SK elections so that we can fully prepare with the national elections,” Petarcorin added.