FUROR OVER DISQUALIFIED SK BETS

Netizens were taken aback by the news that 30 candidates in the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in Central Visayas were disqualified by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) after they failed to meet the age requirement.

Suson Salas Annalyn wrote that the candidates might have been confused because the age bracket for those who could vote was from 18-30 years old while candidates should only be from 18-24 years old. She wondered why the certificates of candidacy of these candidates were accepted by the Comelec in the first place.

Facebook user MT Stefanek also had the same comment: “Nganung gipadagan man nga disqualify man diay daan? Dili ra sya waste ug time. Waste sad syas vote.” (Why were they allowed to run when they not qualified to begin with? Its not just a waste of time but also a waste of vote)

Suziegirl Oybinis Pepito wrote: “Nganung naa may nka sulod nga supposed to be ila manang icheck ang COC (Why were they able to run when their COCs were supposed to have been checked first) why why why ????!”

Want to share your viewpoints on pressing issues?

Post your comments on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Cebu Daily News. Most comments are written in toto.