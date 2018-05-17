Malaysian police raid ex-PM’ s house

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian police spent hours early Thursday searching former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s house, reportedly part of a money-laundering investigation linked to a state investment fund that is being investigated abroad.

More than a dozen police vehicles arrived at Najib’s house late Wednesday shortly after he returned home from prayers at a nearby mosque, fuelling speculation that he may be arrested after new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad warned that he could be charged soon over the 1MDB fund fiasco.

Commercial crime director Amar Singh Ishar Singh told media that police were searching for evidence in an ongoing probe and that it was being carried out at five locations. He declined to give details.

Police officials couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

National Bernama news agency cited sources as saying police were searching for documents related to 1MDB and that raids occurred simultaneously at the prime minister’s office, the official residence and an upscale condominium in the city.

Mahathir has not yet moved into the prime minister’s office or residence.