Kuwait releases detained Filipino diplomats

KUWAIT has released the three Filipino diplomats detained in the oil-rich nation, a day after the Philippine government lifted the total ban on the deployment of Filipino workers.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III made the announcement on Thursday during the general election of the Overseas Placement Association of the Philippines in Manila.

Bello said the diplomats were set to leave Kuwait tonight with Special Envoy to Kuwait Abdullah Mama-o.

Relations between the two nations soured when President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the repatriation of Filipino workers in Kuwait after the murder of Filipina maid Joanna Demafelis.

The three diplomats were ordered arrested by Kuwaiti authorities in the aftermath of the controversial rescue of abused Filipino housemaids in the Gulf state.

Asked if the release was a quid pro quo, Bello said: “Hindi naman. Nagpakita sila ng magandang gesture mag pakita ka rin ng magandang goodwill (Not really. It was a good gesture, so we need to return the goodwill).”