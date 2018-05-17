The puzzle behind Loot’s ambush

While the police are still investigating the different angles of the ambush incident involving former PNP General, now Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot and his family, it is unavoidable that people would make their own analysis.

Drug related, politics, and stage-managed ambushed are the motives so far that people are discussing in different coffee shops. Let us attempt to analyze the angles based on the existing facts for now.

First, granting for the sake of discussion that it is drug -related considering that Loot is one of the five generals named by President Rodrigo Duterte as drug protectors, an allegation that he vehemently denied, can the people say that the said incident was a state-sponsored?

If it was government forces, presumably well-trained people, was it the expected way for them to plan and execute an attack against their target? Why did they shoot the wrong vehicle not boarded by Loot? Did they not see Loot? Were they not specific of their target? Were they not concerned of collateral damage?

Did they shoot from a distance? Did they not use spotters to ensure the exact location of Loot? Would they use only four people to do the job knowing the background and capacity of a former general? Why did they run away from the scene without even hearing a single shot of retaliation from Loot?

The answers to those questions would lead the people to think that it was not a work of state forces. Otherwise, it is a great shame that they are exposing their lousy way of performing a task.

What about the thought that the attack was just a warning or just to terrify Loot? But what for? Are they not afraid of retaliation, given the fact that Loot is well-trained and capable?

Let us grant that politics is the motive. The inescapable questions are: is it timely to neutralize Loot during a barangay election when he is not even a candidate? Does his political opponent have the capacity to do it? If yes, will they just hire 4 people to do the job?

Now, let’s go to the alleged drama angle. True that Loot was unscathed. None of his family members was hit. He may be capable of making a scenario knowing his background as a former general.

However, his claim is also valid that he could not fabricate a scenario that could traumatize his very own grandchildren. Can he afford to make a dangerous drama when his entire family is present? Can he afford to sacrifice his drivers and nanny?

The investigators should go deeper to solve the puzzle.