Security plan in place for Duterte visit in Cebu

Police are putting place security preparations for the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte in Cebu this weekend.

Senior Supt.Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, told Cebu Daily News in a text reply that they were waiting for instructions from the chief of the Central Visayas Regiional Operations and Plans Division (ROPD-7).

Senior Supt.Julian Entoma, chief of the Central Visayas Regional Police Office (PRO-7) operations division, said they would be closely working with the Presidential Security Group (PSG) in securing the President.

Entoma added that a total of 400 personnel, including three teams of the civil disturbance management team, will be deployed in the areas to be visited by the President.

Another 600 personnels will be deployed in the town of Tabogon, where the President was scheduled to grace the town’s fiesta.