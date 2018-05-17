Job-skills mismatch causing losses to economy, says exec

Cebu economy is losing about P80 million because of unfilled job vacancies.

This is according to Wesley Chiongbian, Mynimo.com CEO during a press briefing on Thursday.

Chiongbian said he based his figure on a Mynimo informal study about respondents, who posted their job vacancies in the website.

Mynimo.com is a job board website which connects companies looking to fill job vacancies and job applicants.

Chiongbian noted that for their May 26 job fair, over 11,000 job opportunities are open but only six thousand applicants have registered yet.

He said that the unfilled job vacancies are constituted by the mismatch between available job opportunities and the jobs that the applicants eye to land on.

In a survey that the job board website conducted among the 6,511 applicants who pre-registered for the job fair, only 482 are open to work in a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

Chiongbian said that the very few number of applicants for the BPO is a much missed opportunity since the industry has the most number of job openings with 3,895 slots.

The other industries with the most number of vacancies but with least applicant toll include health services, marketing and education sectors.

The job mismatch is further observed in the number of job seekers who eye for administrative and clerical jobs wherein 698 individuals are vying for only 165 slots.

A bulk of applicants also vie for jobs in hotel and restaurant operations despite the very low demand of workers from this industry.

The job website estimates that with the present demographics, there at least 71 applicants who would vie for a slot the hotel and restaurant industry.

“Unemployed professionals in these highly competitive sectors may want to explore and take advantage of opportunities in industries with less competition. This will help them find employment quickly,” Chiongbian said.