Loot assailants remain unidentified

INVESTIGATORS from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7) have started their parallel investigation into the ambush of Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot and his family last May 13, 2018 at the new Maya Roro Port.

The investigation team led by Asst. Regional Director Dominador Cimafranca went to Daanbantayan last Tuesday to talk to Loot and to witnesses of the crime. They also inspected the place where the ambush happened.

“We were tasked by (NBI) Manila to conduct a parallel investigation,” NBI Regional Director Patricio Bernales Jr. said.

He said they are looking for more witnesses.

“So far, wala pa gyod tay na-gather nga mga tawo nga makasulti ug makaila sa mga (we have not yet gathered any witnesses that can identify the) perpetrators,” Bernales said.

A task force formed by Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Robert Quenery is also still facing a blank wall as to the identity of the perpetrators.

Special Investigation Task Group – Maya (SITG-Maya) headed by Cebu Police Provincial Director, Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena admitted they still do not have any clue as to the identities of the perpetrators.

“Our purpose is to know who did this (ambush) and why,” he said.

There were no policemen at the port area when the ambush happened.

Loot earlier questioned this, saying that because there was a fiesta in Malapascua Island, there should have been policemen at the port to secure the passengers as well as the port itself.

Senior Insp. Irish Delim, chief of the Daanbantayan police station said that at that time, they were still in the station, accounting and preparing for the assignments of their personnel.

She said the police usually go to the port at around 8 a.m. but the ambush happened earlier, at past 7 a.m. She also added that policemen only patrol the area, and not really stay at the port because they lacked personnel.

However, she said that since the incident, two policemen have been permanently assigned at the port.

Relief

Supt. Virgilio Bayon-on, PRO-7 public information officer said that the chiefs of police in areas where major crime incidents happen are automatically relieved.

He said Abrugena has already signed Delim’s relief order, which will probably be implemented next week or as soon as possible.

The chief of police in San Fernando town, Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua will take over Delim’s post while the latter will be assigned as the chief of the Supplies and Finance section of the CPPO.

Delim however said she has not yet received her relief orders and is in fact not aware that there would be one.

The SITG-Maya and the NBI are now investigating possible angles into the ambush, whether it was linked to Loot’s being mayor, his previous work as an intelligence officer and police general or a more personal reason.

Bernales said they will share whatever information they have with the police.

“Kon naa tay makuhang ebidensya (Whatever evidence we get) we will be sharing our evidence with them (police),” he said.