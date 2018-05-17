Slovakian on motorcycle slams into road barrier in Lapu, dies

A 64-year-old Slovakian motorcycle rider died after he accidentally slammed into a concrete barrier along GY Dela Cerna St., Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday (May 16).

Lubimir Gavalier, temporarily residing at Barangay Nangka, Consolacion, was declared dead on arrival at Lapu-Lapu City Hospital after he sustained serious head and body injuries due to the crash, said Chief Insp. Jimmy Fortez, Lapu-Lapu City Police Traffic Division chief, in a phone interview.

Fortez said the victim overtook another vehicle, but he did not notice a concrete barrier ahead and slammed into it instead.

He was rushed to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital but doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

Fortez said Gavalier was riding a Yamaha Mio registered to Romar Pahit of Barangay Nangka, Consolacion town.

Fortez said that the area where the accident happened was well lighted but they were considering putting more warning signs especially to motorists who are familiar with the area especially at night to prevent similar accidents.