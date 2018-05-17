12 colorum vehicles caught, impounded

The Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) has caught and impounded 12 colorum vehicles on separate operations in Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities on Wednesday.

Regional Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said in a phone interview on Thursday that the vehicles were operating as tourist cars, buses or vans with no franchises.

Caindec said the impounded vehicles were two buses, eight vans, and two AUVs (Asian utility vehicles) that were caught in separate LTO operations in Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities.

The owners of the impounded vehicles may have to pay at least P200,000 fine and serve a three-month suspension of their operation.

The LTO-7 operation to catch colorum vehicles also involved the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG – 7) and traffic management teams of Lapu-Lapu City.

Aside from the operations against colorum vehicles, Caindec said that they had arrested 317 motorists this month in the region for various traffic violations.

The violations included reckless driving, overloading, violations on their registrations and licenses and for not wearing seat belts.

“LTO will conduct continuous operations that will cover all areas of Region 7, to ensure the safety of the motoring and riding public,” he said.