Gov’s Cup volleyball: Mandaue takes Game 1 vs Catmon

By Ray Charlie Diaz May 17,2018

Mandaue defeated Catmon, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19, to take Game 1 of the Northern Division Finals of the Governor’s Cup Inter-cities and Municipalities 18-Under Volleyball Tournament 2018 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex Thursday night.

Mandaue now holds a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three division finals series.

Game 2 will be on Friday at the Catmon Municipal Gym. Game starts at 7 p.m.