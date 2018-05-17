Gov’s Cup volleyball: Mandaue takes Game 1 vs Catmon
By Ray Charlie Diaz May 17,2018
Mandaue defeated Catmon, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19, to take Game 1 of the Northern Division Finals of the Governor’s Cup Inter-cities and Municipalities 18-Under Volleyball Tournament 2018 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex Thursday night.
Mandaue now holds a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three division finals series.
Game 2 will be on Friday at the Catmon Municipal Gym. Game starts at 7 p.m.
