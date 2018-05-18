Newly elected village councilman shot dead in Cebu town

The newly elected barangay councilor of Bulacao, Talisay City was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando town on Thursday afternoon (May 17).

The victim was identified as Dennis Ramos, 43, who succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds on his body, a belated report said.

According PO2 Erwin Oyao of the San Fernando Police Station, Ramos was standing outside his Ford Everest vehicle parked in front of a hardware store when the attack happened.

“His family owned the hardware store and was about to close. His wife was still inside the hardware store when the attacked happened,” said Oyao.

Ramos was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Ramos was elected councilman in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City on May 14.

Oyao said they could not say yet if the shooting was related last Monday’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections as they were still investigating this matter.

The police are now looking into the CCTV in the area to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack.