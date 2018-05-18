263 from City Hall undergo drug tests

At least 263 employees working under the legislative department of the Cebu City Government underwent a surprise drug test conducted by the Cebu City Office on Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) today.

Cosap executive director Garry Lao said this is the 17th department whose workers were screened for drug use.

“These workers are from the Office of the Secretariat, the councilors and the Office of the Vice Mayor,” said Lao.

Results may be released tomorrow, Saturday, and are still subject to confirmation.