Quake shakes 3 cities in Cebu



A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit south of Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, jolting three cities of Cebu, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

According to Phivolcs the tremor was felt in Cebu City and Mandaue City at Intensity 3, and Lapu-Lapu City at Intensity 2.

An Intensity 3 earthquake can make people indoors feel dizzy, and hanging objects and water in containers swing moderately, Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs also said the quake was located 32 kilometers deep, and was tectonic in origin.

No aftershocks and no damages could be expected from the temblor, the agency added.