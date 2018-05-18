WKND Beach and Music Festival set on May 19

It’s time for the biggest and wildest summer beach party to take over the island of Mactan! Cebuanos’ go-to summer event is set to fire up Mactan Newtown Beach this Saturday, May 19 with tons of sporting events, art activities, and pumping music from 1 PM to 5 AM.

Brought to you by the people behind Craft Cafebar, Basic, Tonyo’s, Barcode, Alchology, Beach Break, and Sensation Summer 2016, WKND is definitely not your ordinary lifestyle event. It merges different interests appealing to millennials, yuppies, families, and athletes, all in one super fun event.

In the afternoon, watch out for activities such as Frisbee, Flag Football, Jetski Race, Tug of War, and Beer Pong. The sunset signals the start of a lit beach party with VIP huts and tents, a yacht party, and the country’s top DJs spinning the sickest beats. Lending their mad skills are DJs Tom Taus, Jennifer Lee, Marc Marasigan, Mozo, Gino V., Victor Jao, Vince Teotico, Dustin Arriola, John Basque, Cris Go, LV Lim, Via Chan, Elaine, Joachim Giacobbe, and Kirby Ano.

VIP tickets are sold at P1,250 while Patron tickets are at P750.

See you at the beach this WKND!