Davide to new village chiefs: “Prioritize the basic need of constituents”
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto May 18,2018
Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III challenges the newly elected barangay officials to prioritize the basic need of their constituents following their win on Monday’s twin polls.
Davide said officials should address the need for water supply in their areas and put this as a priority.
Davide also added that the provincial government is will to help those barangays who are in need.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.