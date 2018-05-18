Mother, son electrocuted in Carcar city

A woman and her son were electrocuted at Sitio Upper Cogon in Barangay Poblacion I, Carcar City, Cebu past 8 p.m. Thursday, May 17.

The victims were identified as Marie Alibo and Christian Aliba, 13, a grade six student.

PO2 Celso Yanong of Carcar City police precinct told Cebu Daily News that Marie was doing her laundry when she accidentally touched an extension wire inside their bathroom.

Christian then tried to help her mother but was also electrocuted.

They were brought to the hospital but both were declared dead on arrival by the attending physicians.