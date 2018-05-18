Police nab Russian accused of molesting minors

A 45-year-old Russian national was arrested for allegedly molesting six girls in a subdivision in Barangay Lamac, Consolacion town in northern Cebu past midnight, Friday (May 18).

The suspect was identified as Dmitri Nikuli.

Six girls ages 5,8,9,11,12, and 16, all from Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City were rescued by the police.

SPO2 Marjorie Paller of Consolacion police station said the operation came after the mother of the 9-year-old reported the abuse to the police.

Paller said the foreigner befriended the victims after losing their houses in last year’s fire in Barangay Subangdaku.

Paller also said that the foreigner gave them help until he became close to them and started to invite them to his house.

Nikuli reportedly touched the private parts of the girl while she was taking a bath.

The foreigner is now detained at Consolacion Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.