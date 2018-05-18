Comelec: Abella can assume as village chief of Duljo-Fatima; Osmeña asked to pick council replacement

Although he already exhausted his years as barangay captain, Elmer Abella, who garnered the most of number of votes as councilor of Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City, can sit as village chief.

Comelec-7 director Veronico Petalcorin said there is no need for a DILG memorandum for Abella to assume the top post in Dul-Fatima.

He said Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the head of the BOPK, can appoint someone to fill up the vacancy in the barangay council.