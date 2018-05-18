Comelec: Abella can assume as village chief of Duljo-Fatima; Osmeña asked to pick council replacement
By Morexette Marie B. Erram May 18,2018
Although he already exhausted his years as barangay captain, Elmer Abella, who garnered the most of number of votes as councilor of Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City, can sit as village chief.
Comelec-7 director Veronico Petalcorin said there is no need for a DILG memorandum for Abella to assume the top post in Dul-Fatima.
He said Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the head of the BOPK, can appoint someone to fill up the vacancy in the barangay council.
