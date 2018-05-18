Modern jeepneys to arrive in Cebu in May

By Futch Anthony Inso May 18,2018

At least 40 new jeepneys that comply with the modernization program of the government will arrive in Cebu within the month.

Citrasco chairman Ryan Benjamin Yu said they ordered thr jeepneys with Euro 4 engine which cost around P1.6 million per unit.

These units will ply the route from Cebu City hall to Ayala and IT park.

Meanwhile, LTFRB0-7 will start calibrating taxi units in Bohol todya.

LTFRB-7 director Ahmed Cuizon said they will also conduct a driver’s acadmy program.