Davide joins calls for SC to review decision to oust Sereno; Flag lawyers issue stament

By Jessa Mae O. Sotto and Doris Mae C. Mondragon May 18,2018

The Provincial Governor Hilario Davide III supports the move of the 13 senators in filing a resolution that urged the Supreme Court to review the decision to outs Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

Davide said that the justices should have dismissed the case and let the Senate do the impeachment trial.

Meanwhile, the Free Legal Assistance Group in Central Visayas (FLAG-7) issued a statement against the decision of the High Court to oust Sereno.

“The integrated bar of the Philippines, various lawyers’ groups, all decent Filipinos, and noted constitutionalists led by supreme court retire justice Vicente Mendoza, have branded the decision as illegal and unconstitutional,” Read the official statement from the FLAG-7 issued on May 14.

The group believed that with the ouster of Sereno, President Rodrigo Duterte’s grip on the government department has been “tightened”.