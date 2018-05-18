Heart Evangelista-Escudero reveals losing one of her twins

SHE carried twins but she lost one of them.

Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista-Escudero made this revelation as she shared a photo of her first ultrasound in an Instagram post last Thursday.

“During our first ultrasound we were a mixture of excitement and nervous but nothing could prepare for what we would learn. We found out that I had TWIN PREGNANCY,” she said in her post.

She is not the first in the family who experienced twin pregnancy.

“My sister has twins but I never imagined that I would be able to have twins as well,” Evangelista said.

She explained that one of the embryos was smaller and behind in terms of development while the other one is healthy and showing more positive signs of development.

“Our hearts were heavy at the thought but we knew we had to focus on the good,” the actress said.

As she started her journey to motherhood, Evangelista learned that “it will not always be sunshine and butterflies.”

“Sometimes there will be cloudy moments. But it’s these ups and downs that I know will make me a stronger Mom. We now have a little angel up there and I trust God is with us on this beautiful journey,” she added.

A netizen named Anna Rey commented on Evangelista’s post, saying she had the same experience.

Evangelista then explained that what happened to her is called vanishing twin syndrome.

“This happens to 60 percent of twin pregnancies. Although it is very sad we are still very blessed that our baby is doing very well,” the actress added.

She also updated “Mommyhood,” her Highlight Cover on Instagram which features her pregnancy and road to motherhood.

A video was uploaded which taken during her second ultrasound.

“Your twin was already gone but the moment the Doctor started pointing you out to me, it was love at first sight,” she said.

The Kapuso actress announced her pregnancy early this week through an Instagram post.

This will be her firstborn with Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero. Both tied the knot in 2015.

Fans have also expressed concern over the actress wearing heels while pregnant.

A netizen named @iamjpco told Evangelista, “No heels please consider your baby.”

Evangelista thanked the netizen for his concern and told her not to worry.

“I made sure to consult my doctor about all my habits and he assured me that wearing heels will not affect my pregnancy,” she said.

Two days ago, Evangelista already updated her followers through her “Mommyhood” posts on Instagram not to worry.

“Oh, and don’t worry doctor said yes to heels since my body is trained to wear them before getting pregnant,” she said.