Bamboo to rock Cebu in Independence Day concert

ROCKSTAR and “The Voice” coach Bamboo Mañalac is

coming to Cebu for an Independence Day concert at Sugbo Grounds, South Road Properties (SRP) on June 9.

This was confirmed by Kim Bautista, event manager for Mousai Productions and Events in a press conference at The Park Social, IT Park last Wednesday afternoon.

“We asked the people kinsa ilang ganahan mag concert in Cebu,” Bautista said, explaining why Bamboo was chosen to headline the concert.

Organizers also believe the hitmaker has a wide audience and is well-loved by music lovers.

“Si Bamboo naa’y aura ba nga bisag nakakita naka niya kay ganahan gihapon kang mo tan-aw (og balik),” Bautista said.

Cebu-based talents will serve as front act performers and special guests. These include Sarah Lopez, Marvin Yap, Amazing Peanut, Tombi, Indephums, Emping, Sheila and Sheina, The Agadiers, and The Power Trio.

“We have a complete lineup in this concert. We have stand-up comedians and Bisrock bands,” Bautista added.

Tickets are at P700 for general admission and P1,500 for the VIP.

The VIP ticket holders will have a table and chairs.

“Everybody can afford. Na’ay free drink ang tag P1,500 nga ticket,” said Val Edgar Baluyos, concert producer.

The organizers also assured that they provide transportation going to Sugbu Grounds. There will be free rides coming from Starmall in Talisay City, La Nueva Supermarket near Cebu City Hall, and SM City Cebu.

Organizers are expecting 8,000 people during the concert.

As part of their security measures, spectators are not allowed to bring backpacks, caps, umbrellas, sharp objects, spray, big belts, and medicines.

“Dili maguol, na’ay courtesy booth nga pwede mabinlan og gamit,” Bautista said, adding that food and drinks bought outside are not allowed in the venue.