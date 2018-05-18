Mactan store denies owning vape pen that kills man in US

The Smok-E Mountain Mactan Vape Cafe in Marina Mall, Lapu-Lapu City, has denied that the tube type vape that exploded killing a man in Florida, USA, came from their store.

The sales clerk of Vape Cafe who introduced himself as Billy said they don’t sell the tube type of vape since they started operation two years ago, but only box mod e-cigarettes and vape juices.

He said he learned of the incident from the internet involving a 38-year-old man in Florida who was killed after his vape pen exploded last May 5. It was later discovered that the vape pen was allegedly bought at Smok-E Mountain Mactan Vape Cafe.

“Sayop man to ilang news. Dili man to gikan sa amo-a ang vape. Basin ila ra nang gi-search sa internet, unya una man na nga mogawas ang among page kami dayon ilang gipasanginlan (That’s false news. The vape did not come from us. They might have searched the net and our web page was the first to appear prompting them to accuse us),” said Billy.

He, however, said that their store in Marina Mall is only a branch of the Smok-E Mountain Vape Cafe in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, which has already been closed even before the incident took place.

The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s autopsy report confirmed the vape pen was responsible for the death of Tallmadge D’Elia in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to the Associated Press.

Billy, however, denied meeting the victim, whose face was shown on the internet, in their store to buy vape.

He said that vapes are battery driven causing a coil to heat and burn the juice (liquid flavor) turning into mists of smoke.

It needs cleaning and check-up when the light indicator blinks.

He said vapes don’t explode but batteries do specially if the product does not meet the quality standard.

He said their store has complete documents including updated business permits and would welcome any investigation regarding the incident.

“Wala man mi mahadlok ana kay dili to gikan sa amoa (We are not afraid of that because it (vape) didn’t come from us),” he said.

He admitted that the number of customers who come to their store are getting few maybe because of the incident in Florida.

A 22-year-old customer at Smok-E Mountain Mactan who refused to be named told Cebu Daily News he was not affected by that incident in Florida because he knew vapes are safe if properly used and checked regularly.

“Anhi ra man sad ko mag vape sa Smok-E Mountain kay aron dili makahasol sa uban nga dili ganahan sa aso (I only use vape here in Smok-E Mountain in order not to disturb others who do not like the smoke).