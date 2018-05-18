Cesafi Partner’s Cup to return on June 9

AFTER a very quiet summer, teams of the Cesafi shift up to high gear as they compete in the 9th Cesafi Partner’s Cup, which starts next month at the Cebu Coliseum.

Slated to commence on June 9, all collegiate squads are expected to participate in the tournament that pairs Cesafi member schools with a corporate partner.

During the organizational meeting on Thursday, it was announced that teams can field in 15 players per game from their pool of players during the elimination round. However, in the playoffs, teams would need to decide on a final list of 15 players.

The collegiate division will see teams playing a single round-robin with the top two teams at the end of that round advancing straight to the finals. The third and fourth seeds would battle it out for third place.

The high school division’s format has yet to be decided as teams have until May 30 to either confirm or decline their participation.

Worthy-University of the Visayas Green Lancers was the last team to hoist the Partner’s Cup crown with a finals win over the Mighty Sports-University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars.