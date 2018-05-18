Hermosa nets 46 as Bears top Bulls

FORMER University of San Carlos ace forward Sam Hermosa exploded for a whopping 46 points to lead the Bears to a 108-104 win over the Bulls in the Tanduay Athletics Cebu Weekend Basketball Club last weekend at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Hermosa’s stellar performance pushed the Bears to the top of the 15-team heap with their seventh win in eight games.

In another game, the Sherilin-Phoenix authored a 94-78 win over the Piranhas as high-flying Biboy Potencioso fired in 36 markers.

The win was Sherilin-Phoenix’s third in a row, to put its record to 5-3 (win-loss).

Merben Inigo also charted 20 points to carry the Pandas over the Wolves, 95-92.

The Bulls, the Pandas and the Piranhas all tote identical 4-4 cards while the Wolves are languishing near the bottom at 2-6.