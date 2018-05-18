Two PDEA-7 agents rapped for deputizing people

TWO Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) agents is in trouble after they allegedly tried to deputize people to become a PDEA agent.

The two agents are being grounded or restricted to the PDEA-7 administrative holding office while the investigation on their violations are ongoing.

That is according to Regional Director Emerson Margate of PDEA-7, who said that the agency had filed administrative charges against the two personnel.

Margate said that the administrative case would involve the two agents using the name of the agency without the permission of their direct superior.

He said he planned to file a criminal case for usurpation of authority against the two PDEA personnel.

Margate said he had received reports about PDEA agents deputizing people to become deputized agents of the agency.

He said deputizing agents is not allowed in the agency.

With the reports he received, he said he started the investigation and found out about the the activities of the two PDEA agents.

Margate said that what the two agents did was like extortion because they used the name of the office without the permission of their superior.

He, however, assured the two PDEA agents that the proper process in prosecuting would be followed and they would be given the right to refute allegations against them in the proper forum.