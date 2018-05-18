Death and politics

As we extend our heartfelt condolences to the people of Barangay Duljo-Fatima on the passing of their newly elected Chairman Ricardo Joel Ycong, we also pay attention to it as a sign that those in power should heed.

A citizen may hold power for a time but we never know for how long.

All earthly power is fleeting.

The body of Ycong, 57, was found in his home on Thursday noon, days after he won the barangay election.

He appeared to have died of a heart attack.

“Even if we’re not technically partners anymore,” said top Councilor Elmer Abella, “I am shocked and saddened by his untimely death.”

Abella’s words refer to his and Ycong’s erstwhile relationship as political allies. That ended when Ycong decided to shift allegiance to Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan, the party of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

“It’s not appropriate to talk about politics when someone dies,” said Abella, the outgoing Duljo-Fatima barangay chair.

But perhaps, politicians should constantly keep death before their eyes while they are alive, if only to remember that they do not really have time to squander on gymnastics instead of genuine public service.

It is incumbent upon the public servant who wishes to be remembered well to work so that his name is associated with the strengthening of public institutions and empowerment and prospering of his constituents.

He should work hard so that his memory stirs appreciation for his contribution to ennobling democratic discourse, reduction if not eradication of corruption, environment and heritage protection, and promotion of unity and peace.

This week of Ycong’s death is also the week of tributes for his contributions to nation-building to former Senate President Edgardo Angara who died when the week began.

It is the week of debates between Malacañang, the Senate, the Supreme Court and ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P. A. Sereno on her unconstitutional removal.

Deaths in the barangay and death beyond the halls of power call politicians still alive to clean up their acts for the good of their names and of the people they claim to serve.

If they do not care what happens after they die, they should at least have the sense of shame to spare the nation or the barangay from their misdeeds and accompanying destructive consequences.