LTFRB-7 starts calibrating meters of Bohol taxis

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-7 has already started yesterday (Friday, May 18) calibrating meters of taxi units in the province of Bohol.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon said that the calibration would only last for two days, since there are only 50 units of taxis in Bohol.

“We’ve already sent a team of transportation inspectors in Tagbilaran, because we only have 50 units (of taxis) in Tagbilaran, so that their units will undergo testing, calibration and resealing in order for them to avail higher fares,” Cuizon said.

The agency has deployed around seven personnel in Bohol province.

The new fare for taxis with calibrated meters is P40 for the flag down rate, while an additional P13.50 for every succeeding kilometer and a P2 is added for every two minutes waiting time in traffic.

Here in Cebu, the calibration started from February 19 and it’s expected to be completed by the month of June.

Out of more than 6,000 taxi units operating in Cebu, a total of 5,138 taxis had already calibrated meters as of May 17, 2018.

Cuizon said that with the implementation of higher rates for taxis, he was hoping that this would eliminate the “pakyaw” system or taxi drivers contracting passengers for higher fare.

“You remember two weeks ago (Special Assistant to the President) Bong Go was here, and during the presscon, there was a complaint that surfaced that they’ve been a victim of the pakyaw-pakyaw system with some taxi (drivers). My attention was called, I was there, so this is our response,” he added.

Aside from this, LTFRB-7 has also continuously pushed for drivers education, through their Drivers Academy program, to remind them about their duties and responsibilities.

He said that last week, around 1,500 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers in Bohol graduated from the program.

He said that in Cebu around 60 drivers would undergo the program, which they had been implementing twice a month.