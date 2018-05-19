4 houses razed in Pasil fire
By Benjie B. Talisic May 19,2018
At least eight families were displaced by the fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Pasil in Cebu City past 7 a.m on Saturday (May 19).
The fire alarm was received at 7:43 a.m.and was controlled by 7:57 a.m. The fire was declared out at 8:27 a.m.
Chief Insp. Noel Ababon, Cebu City Fire Marshall, said that the fire started at the house of a certain Jennifer Mosqueda.
Based on initial investigation, faulty wiring caused the fire that razed four nearby houses.
No one was reported injured, Ababon said.
