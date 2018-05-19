Magpale urges community, parents, LGUs to fight sexual exploitation of children

Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, co-chair of the Provincial Women’s Commission, has urged the public to help fight sexual exploitation of children by being vigilant and report to authorities any incidents of child abuse.

Magpale said she will meet with some Cebu mayors next month to discuss how to intensify programs against sexual exploitation.

Last Friday (May 18), Russian national Dmitri Nikuli was arrested by the authorities for allegedly molesting six children inside his apartment in Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

Magpale reminded parents to be responsible and to look after their children.