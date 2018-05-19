Two murder suspects killed in Bohol town

Two murder suspects with drug ties were found dead by residents of Sitio Quarry, Barangay La Victoria, in Carmen town, Bohol at past 10 p.m last Thursday, May 17.

Senior Insp.Hernan Legaspe, Carmen police precinct chief, identified them as Rito Degamo of Barangay Alegria and Danny Dapar of Barangay Bicao, both in Carmen town.

Legaspe said barangay councilman Ruel Nagupit called their precinct on the discovery of the remains of the two suspects after residents heard gunshots in their vicinity.

He said Dapar was identified as the alleged gunman in the murder of a barangay official while Degamo was charged for murder at the Regional Trial Court of Carmen in Bohol in 2004.

Last May 15 Degamo and his companion were accused of raping at gunpoint a minor in Sagbayan town, Bohol province. The victim was reportedly forced to sniff shabu as the suspects took turns in raping the victim.