Long wait, hope for stranded bus passengers at CSBT

Passengers at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) have to wait for at least two hours before they could board the buses.

Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) manager Joey Herrera said that some buses are being used to ferry athletes who attend the Philippine National Games in Cebu.

Today, he said that the volume of passengers also increased due to the Summer Madness event in Moalboal.

Summer Madness is a music event.