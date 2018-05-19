BOPK, Barug Team Rama trade harassment charges

Four days after the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) and Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban parties in Cebu City accused each other of harassing their respective SK officials.

In his Facebook page, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña accused Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban of harassing newly-elected SK officials aligned with them.

“That’s tantamount to corrupting minors. Are you so desperate to cling on to the last vote in the council? Is there no end to your despair? I will give all the SKs (allied or not) the opportunity to help Cebu. You are trying to use them to hurt Cebu. They will choose wisely what they want to do,” the mayor said.

But Councilors Joel Garganera and Raymond Alvin Garcia of Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban denied the allegations.

“That’s completely false. But maybe he forgot that he has been harassing our SK chairman even before the elections,” Garcia said.

An unofficial tally collated by the Cebu City Government’s Local Youth Development Office showed that 41 out of the 37 elected SK chairpersons in Cebu City were allied with Osmeña under the BO-PK.

The mayor is optimistic that the BO-PK will secure council majority after the party secured most of the barangay and SK posts in Cebu City.