Police identify suspect in Bohol nurse’s murder

CEBU City police has identified the suspect in the murder of a graduating medical student inside her rented room at V. Rama Street, Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City last Tuesday morning.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Cebu City police’s Investigation Detection Management Branch (IDMB), said they considered the murder of Amy Therese Cabatana solved after they identified the suspect whose name is being withheld until his side is heard on the case.

Devaras said the suspect was identified by witnesses who saw him enter the victim’s room before the murder occurred.

Police had yet to contact the family of Cabataña, a licensed nurse taking up medicine and a native of Loay town in Bohol province.

SPO3 Rommel Bangcog of the city police’s homicide section said they are preparing to file murder charges against the suspect this week. He said the suspect is still in Metro Cebu.