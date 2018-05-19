Poe is 15th senator to sign resolution supporting Sotto as Senate President

SENATOR Grace Poe announced yesterday that she has signed the Senate Resolution expressing support for the Senate presidency of Senator Tito Sotto.

“Oo, kaninang ala-una ng hapon, pumirma ako [Yes, earlier at 1 p.m. I signed it],” Poe said in a radio interview over DWIZ.

Poe is the 15th senator from the Senate’s majority bloc who signed the resolution to replace current Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III. This leaves Pimentel and Sotto as the only senators from the bloc who did not sign the proposal.

Other lawmakers who signed include: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senator Sonny Angara, Senator Loren Legarda, Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, Senator Nancy Binay, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Senator Francis Escudero, Senator Richard Gordon, Senator Gregorio Honasan, Senator Panfilo Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Senator Joel Villanueva, Senator Cynthia Villar, and Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Poe said that she believes that under Sotto’s leadership, the Senate will be more efficient and unified.

However, she refrained from making comparisons between Sotto and Pimentel.

“He brings the Senate together dahil sa kanyang personalidad, mabait si Tito Sen, so siyempre, napag-uusap niya kami na mas nagiging maayos at efficient ‘yong pagtakbo ng Senado,” Poe said.

“Ayaw ko namang mag-kumpara, malaki naman ang aking pag-galang kay Senator Pimentel, pero siyempre, mas matagal ko nang kilala si Senator Sotto at nakita ko na rin kung papaano niya kinausap ang iba’t ibang miyembro ng Senado, hindi lamang sa majority coalition kung hindi pati na rin ang minorya,” the lawmaker added.