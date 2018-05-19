Royal wedding: Anglican prayers, classical music, gospel choir

Windsor, England — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in an Anglican service with an American flavor that mixes prayers, classical music, a gospel choir and sweet soul sounds.

Kensington Palace has released the order of service for Saturday’s ceremony in the 15th-century St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The service will be led by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will solemnize the marriage, and the head of the U.S. Episcopal Church, Michael Bruce Curry, will deliver a sermon.

Markle, who attended a Roman Catholic school, has been baptized into the Church of England, of which Queen Elizabeth II is supreme governor, as she prepares to join the royal family.