Bea Alonzo and Ruel S. Bayani’s fond memories while ‘Kasal’ in Cebu

BEA Alonzo’s movie “Kasal” helmed by Ruel S. Bayani has earned P10 million on its first day.

The movie, which is Star Cinema’s first offering for its 25th anniversary, continues to rake in money at the box office since it opened in cinemas last May 16.

“Siyempre ‘yun naman ang gusto natin na outcome at masayang-masaya kami dun sa first day namin na kita. Mas gusto ko sana na mapanood ito ng maraming mga tao not only because of the box office hit but because it’s a story that I want a lot of people to see. Gusto ko mapag usapan ‘yung mga issue na tinackle nu’ng storya,” Alonzo said as she shared the good news via online patch with Cebu’s entertainment press.

The movie, which also stars Derek Ramsay and Paulo Avelino, has an intriguing premise and a “twist” that most viewers won’t see coming. This could be one of the reaons why it had a strong debut at the tills.

Bayani had nothing but praise for the stars of his film, thanking them as well as those who have already watched it.

“Masaya po kami at hindi sa dini-diminish ko ‘yung tungkol sa kita hindi po ‘yun. More than the money, it’s the impact of the film’s story syempre. Ang isa sa mga blessings sa movie na ito is from the get-go alam na namin ang cast. Not just with Bea, Paulo, Derek, but also with Christopher De Leon, Cherie Gil, Celeste Legaspi, Cris Villonco and Ricky Davao,” the director.

He said he is grateful for the chance to be working with some of the country’s best.

“I wake up every morning to report to the set at ang ramdam ko is, wow, I am really directing these people. It’s this great opportunity to share stories with these great people and hindi ko tini-take for granted ‘yung immensity or feeling na ‘yun because it’s something that I will remember for the

rest of my life. I am overwhelmed and honored because napakahusay nila at pinadali nila ‘yung trabaho ko. ‘Yun ang importante,” Bayani said.

Marking as her return to the big screen since 2016’s “How To Be Yours,” Alonzo talked about her fun experience during the shooting in

Cebu.

“It’s just only once that I get to go to Cebu pero first time ko napuntahan ‘yung mga locations like Temple of Leah and Little Amsterdam at ang gaganda talaga. Nakakatuwa dahil every year nakakapunta ako sa Sinulog at ang dami pa lang i-discover sa Cebu. It was really a fun experience for us,” Alonzo said.

Bayani, whose previous works include “One More Try” and “No Other Woman,” said they were grateful for the support of the Cebuanos while they were doing the film.

“Ayaw naming umalis ng Cebu. Naalala namin ni Bea na lungkot na lungkot kami when we had a farewell party at Solea because doon kami naka-stay at napakabait ng owner and they hosted a party for the team at crew. Buong experience namin walang kahirap-hirap. Lahat ng aming mga nakausap, mga coordinators at owners ng mga locations ng pinag-shootingan namin ay napakabait. Sobrang ibang experience na kung pwedeng ulitin with ibang projects na pwede gawin sa Cebu,” he said.

“We tried our best to be authentic because walang original Cebuano sa aming actors. We tried our best because gusto naming maka-reach out sa mga mga tao at masabi na ang Pinoy cinema ay tungkol sa buong Pilipinas. Na hindi lang ito pang Manila kundi ito ay kwento ng iba’t ibang provinces. Bukod doon, Cebu was just breathtaking,” Bayani added.