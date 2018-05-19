Music fest in Moalboal results to heavy passenger influx

A MUSIC festival dubbed “Summer Madness” which was held in Moalboal town yesterday, caused a glut at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) with passengers waiting at least two hours before they could get a ride.

CSBT manager Joey Herrera said there were at least 20,000 passengers at the terminal since Friday scampering for a ride to Moalboal.

“Dili ko kaingon nga nagkulang mi og bus, daghan lang gyod kaayo og pasahero (I cannot say that we lacked buses. There were just too many southbound passengers at this time),” Herrera said in a phone interview.

He also said some buses, which secured special permits, were used to ferry delegates who attended the opening of the Philippine National Games (PNG) in Cebu City yesterday.

There are at least 407 registered buses using the CSBT. At least three buses from Ceres company were used for the PNG delegates, Herrera said.

Herrera said trips for the Bato via Barili route were filled to capacity, as most of the Moalboal passengers boarded the same bus.

Moalboal, located about 88.6 kilometers southwest from Cebu City, is famous for its white sand beaches and pristine seawaters.

Moalboal Mayor Inocentes Cabaron said they expected around 3,000 to 4,000 visitors to attend the festival at HK beach resort in Basdaku, Barangay Saavedra.

He said they deployed at least 40 police personnel to ensure safety of the participants.

The big event is not sponsored by the local government unit (LGU) of Moalboal, Cabaron said.