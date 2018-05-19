Magpale urges public to help in fight vs sexual exploitation

CEBU Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale urged the public to help in the fight against sexual exploitation of children and assured that those who give information against suspected sexual exploiters will remain anonymous.

“We assure the tipster that we will protect their identity gyod,” she said.

Magpale, who sits as chairperson of Provincial Women’s Commission (PWC), said the public should report to the authorities any suspicious lewd activities in their neighborhood.

The mothers, whose children were allegedly molested by a Russian national, could face trafficking charges and child abuse if it is proven that they consented or were aware that their children were being exploited.

SPO2 Marjorie Paller of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk of Consolacion police said they will meet with the Children’s Legal Bureau (CLB) for a case conference.

“Tan-awon namo ang mga possibilities kung ma file-lan ba sila og case. Because ang among focus karon kay kadto pang foreigner,” Paller said.

(We are looking into the possibility of filing cases against the mothers. But for now, our focus is on the foreigner and the pending cases against him).

Magpale said she could not blame the mothers of the five children and one teenager, for accepting help from Dmitri Nikuli.

“Any mother who is in dire need of money malukmay gyod (will really be tempted),” she said.

The four mothers of the children have gone to their respective homes in Mandaue City, while the Russian is detained at the Consolacion Police Station, said Paller.

Magpale, meanwhile, said parents should not allow their children to go to the houses of strangers, especially foreigners.

“Dili gyod ta na nimo tugotan nga paadtoon sa balay sa mga (They should have not allowed their children to go to the house of the) perpetrator,” she said.

Magpale said she would meet the mayors of towns where there are many reports of sexual exploitation, such as Cordova, San Fernando, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Bogo City, among others in June to discuss how to spot possible sexual exploiters and end sexual abuse in their areas.