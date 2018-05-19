Duterte to drug lords: I will finish you

President Rodrigo Duterte has renewed his warnings against alleged drug lords and narco-politicians in the country to stop their illegal activities or he will have no choice but to “sacrifice” them.

The president made this call during Saturday’s opening of the Philippine National Games 2018 in Cebu City.

“Dili ko musugot nga tanan batan-on masulod sa illegal drugs (I won’t allow the youth to enter into illegal drugs) and become slaves sa usa ka chemical nga gitawag nga shabu,” he said.

In his speech before thousands of young athletes competing in this year’s PNG, Duterte warned individuals involved in the illegal drug trade that he is willing to sacrifice them if only to protect the youth.

Duterte specifically called the attention of law enforcers from the Philippine National Police (PNP) who have ties with drug peddlers.

“Paglingkud nako, nanggawas na ang tanan. Pati general sa police. Mao nang ikaw police dinha, paminaw sa. Pipila ka police dinhi sa Cebu (naa sa illegal nga druga). Hasta nang mga drug lords? Ayaw mu pagkompyansa. Malala na ang sitwasyon sa mga kabataan, i-sakripisyo tamo. Basta ingnan tamo. Sorry nalang gyud,” said Duterte.

(When I assumed office, everything was out. Even a police general was involved in illegal drugs. That’s why, you policemen there, listen. There are several police officers in Cebu who are into the illegal drugs trade. Don’t be too complacent. I would sacrifice you. L’m sorry.)

The President also took a jab at the Commission of Human Rights (CHR) and critics of his administration’s bloody war on drugs.

“Human Rights, wala namo (Human Rights, you’re out of the picture). At the end of the day when my country is in shambles, can they help? What can they help? Mangutana mo nga gipatay nako? Mao ra man na ilang mapakita? (They’ll say that I killed them. That’s all that they can say),” said the President.