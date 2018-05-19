Duterte meets local execs

President Rodrigo Duterte still found time to meet with elected officials and business leaders in Cebu after gracing two majorevents in Cebu City and province.

The President met with the Cebu officials in a closed-door meeting at the Cebu Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Barangay lahug, Cebu City, said Superintendent Artemio Ricabo, deputy director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

This afternoon, the President went to the town of Alegria, 11.5 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, for the ceremonial opening of the oil ang gas well in the town operated by the China International Mining Petroleum Ltd. Co.

He then proceeded to the Cebu City Sports Center for the opening of the Philippine National Games, which he declared officially open at 8:30 p.m.

Despite a protest rally and schedule delays, day one of the President’s two-day visit in Cebu was “generally peaceful.”

“All people were secured, and our peace and order preparations were well managed,” said Senior Supt. Joel Doria, the CCPO director.

At least 1,000 policemen were deployed in key areas in the city and province of Cebu for President Duterte’s two-day visit.

Of the number, 400 were deployed at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has been under full alert status since the barangay and Sangguniang sa Kabataan elections last Monday.

All policemen, except for a few who oversee the peace and order situation at the PRO-7 headquarters, were deployed on the field.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, public information officer of PRO-7, said protesters who gathered along Colon Street in downtown Cebu City were allowed to express their sentiments but were barred from going near the Cebu City Sports Center.

Members of the Civil Disturbance Team were instructed to control about 50 members of militant groups who staged a rally to voice disgust over the ouster of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, among other issues.

“President Duterte’s visit to Cebu on Saturday was successful. There were no untoward incidents that happened,” Tolentin said.

PRO-7’s task, however, is not yet finished as President Duterte is set to go to Tabogon town, north Cebu tomorrow to attend its fiesta and meet Mayor Zigfred Duterte, a distant relative of the President.