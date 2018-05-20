Four Cebu City swimmers bag PNG medals

Four swimmers from Cebu City bagged medals in the first day of the Philippine National Games at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday.

The four are Justine Reign Garrido, Karen Mae Indaya, Razel Cabajar, and Rafael John Dacaldacal.

Garrido, 17, finished with a time of 37.91 seconds to bag a silver in the Girls 16-and-Over 50-meter backstroke event.

Another silver medal for Cebu City came from Indaya, who finished second in the girls 16-and-over 800-meter freestyle event with a time of 10:39.58.

Cabajar, 19, got a bronze medal for placing third in the Girls 16-and-Over 100-meter freestyle. She clocked 1:09.03.

Dacaldacal, 19, got another bronze medal in the Boys 16-and-Over 50-meter backstroke with a time of 31.7 seconds.