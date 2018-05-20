Cebu biker wins gold at PNG
By Glen Dale Rosal May 20,2018
Pamela Jane Ruiz of Team Cebu City Niños dominated the 18-over Mountainbike event for a gold medal in the Philippine National Games at the Manlayag Patag Race course in Danao City, North Cebu.
Manila and Davao’s bets settled for silver and bronze, respectively.
