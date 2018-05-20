Polish native accused of molesting minor

A native of Poland was arrested by personnel of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on charges that he molested a 16-year-old girl.

The 31-year-old suspect was identified as Janusz Piotr Ciniewski, a native of Poland, central Europe.

Senior Insp. Sheila Gurteza, WCPD chief, said the father’s victim called them after the suspect supposedly barred her from leaving him.

Cinieswski was arrested at his rented room in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The suspect is detained at the Fuente police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.