P3.5 M shabu seized in Labangon
By Benjie B. Talisic May 20,2018
About P3.5 million worth of shabu were seized from a suspected dealer during a drug bust in Barangay Labangon Cebu City last Saturday.
Police identified the 22-year-old suspect as Aljun Chavez, a resident of Barangay Labangon Cebu City.
The suspected is now detained at Punta Princessa police station pending the filing of drug charges against him.
