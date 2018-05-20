P3.5 M shabu seized in Labangon

By Benjie B. Talisic May 20,2018

About P3.5 million worth of shabu were seized from a suspected dealer during a drug bust in Barangay Labangon Cebu City last Saturday.

Police identified the 22-year-old suspect as Aljun Chavez, a resident of Barangay Labangon Cebu City.

The suspected is now detained at Punta Princessa police station pending the filing of drug charges against him.