Protest against Alegria oil, gas exploration

Environmental groups are planning to file for a legal action to the national agencies for allowing oil and gas exploration in Alegria town.

Columnist and Lawyer Gloria Estenzo – Ramos, vice president of Oceana Philippines, said the gas and oil field in Alegria sits on the biggest protected seascape Tañon Strait, and considered it as “ecologically critical” project.

“This is an ecologically critical project and in an ecologically critical area where rigid and thorough compliance with the requirements of our laws, including genuine public participation, is mandated,” she added.

She also said that they are still preparing for the necessary documents to support the case against the national agencies Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the local government unit (LGU) of Alegria.