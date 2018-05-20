PNG update: Cebuana spikers start strong
By Ray Charlie Diaz May 20,2018
It was a strong first day for the Cebuana spikers in the Philippine National Games 2018 Women’s Volleyball tournament at the University of San Carlos (USC) Gym.
This after Mandaue City swept Tacloban, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15, and the Cebu City Niños won over Makati City, 25-18, 25-9, 25-16, on Monday.
