PNG update: Cebuana spikers start strong

It was a strong first day for the Cebuana spikers in the Philippine National Games 2018 Women’s Volleyball tournament at the University of San Carlos (USC) Gym.

This after Mandaue City swept Tacloban, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15, and the Cebu City Niños won over Makati City, 25-18, 25-9, 25-16, on Monday.